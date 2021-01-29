Out of sight, cleaners perform critical work in COVID ICUs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The workers who clean coronavirus intensive care units say that their work has been overlooked since the pandemic began. The cleaners run a daily gauntlet of risks to ensure that ICUs run smoothly and are critical to preventing the spread of disease in hospitals. But their status as unskilled laborers in a behind-the-scenes role has left them out of the public eye. One cleaner who works at the main COVID-19 treatment center in Athens, Greece, says the cleaning crew feels like “the smallest cog in the wheel.” Medical experts agree that cleaning is vital in hospitals, where infections are especially troublesome.