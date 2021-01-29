Prosecutors object to subpoena of slain student’s records

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of a slain University of Iowa student are calling defense attorneys’ subpoenaing of the victim’s bank records a “fishing expedition.” The Gazette reports that defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera have subpoenaed Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records. Prosecutors with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have filed a motion objecting. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ July 2018 stabbing death. Officials say Rivera stalked Tibbetts while she was running in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death when she rejected his advances. Rivera’s trial is set to begin May 17.