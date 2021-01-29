Putin signs extension of last Russia-US nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill extending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States a week before the pact was due to expire. Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years. Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the nuclear accord a day earlier, and the Kremlin said they agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days. The pact’s extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the U.S., but Russian lawmakers had to ratify the move before Putin could sign off on Friday.