Sioux City schools report 4 positive COVID-19 cases among staff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, this week they're reporting four new COVID-19 case in local schools.

According to the district, there were no reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29. But there were four positive cases reported among staff this week.

Last week, the district reported no new cases of the virus.

During the week of Jan. 25, no classes were moved to emergency response virtual learning.

The following data reflects the daily attendance of all students and staff. On Tuesday, January 26, there was no school due to the weather. Each day’s total does not indicate a new case.

Each day’s total only indicates the total absences for the day. For COVID positive and quarantine columns, the same individuals would be included in each daily total for the duration of the time the person is absent. These numbers are subject to change after originally being published, as parents/guardians have up to two days to report the reason for absence.