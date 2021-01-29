SportsFource Extra highlights and scores from Friday night

SportsFource Extra highlights and scores from Friday nightNew
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodbine 47 Paton-Churdan 52 F
Harris-Lake Park 9 Akron-Westfield 53 F
Manson-NW-Web 47 Alta-Aurelia 54 F
Boone Central/NG 35 Battle Creek 39 F
Sioux Center 40 Boyden-Hull 34 F
Okoboji 26 Central Lyon 70 F
Western Christian 43 Cherokee 76 F
Shenandoah 21 Denison-Schleswig 58 F
West Bend-Mallard 24 Emmetsburg 49 F
Spirit Lake 29 Estherville LC 40 F
South O'Brien 43 Gehlen Catholic 58 F
Southeast Valley 53 GTRA 33 F
MMCRU 71 Hinton 40 F
Tri-Center 29 IKM-Manning 61 F
MVAOCOU 31 Kingsley-Pierson 68 F
CBTJ 38 Le Mars 60 F
Audubon 51 Logan-Magnolia 40 F
George-Little Rock 32 MOC-FV 52 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 43 Newell-Fonda 87 F
Wisner-Pilger 25 Oakland-Craig 56 F
Trinity Christian 35 Remsen St. Mary's 63 F
Lawton-Bronson 44 Ridge View 61 F
Siouxland Christian 56 River Valley 53 F
Rock Valley 37 Sibley-Ocheyedan 40 F
Pocahontas Area 30 SL St. Mary's 38 F
Storm Lake 44 Spencer 69 F
Howells-Dodge 39 Stanton 36 F
H-M-S 20 Unity Christian 63 F
Sheldon 22 West Lyon 40 F
West Monona 33 Westwood 42 F
OABCIG 63 Woodbury Central 48 F
Pierre 51 Yankton 22 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Norfolk Catholic 61 Humprey St. Fran. 72 F
Ar-We-Va 69 Glidden-Ralston 43 F
Harris-Lake Park 67 Akron-Westfield 36 F
Boone Central/NG 66 Battle Creek 73 F
Sioux Center 63 Boyden-Hull 75 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 53 CBAL 57 F
Okoboji 69 Central Lyon 86 F
Western Christian 77 Cherokee 58 F
Spirit Lake 36 Estherville LC 37 F
South O'Brien 40 Gehlen Catholic 59 F
Southeast Valley 57 GTRA 48 F
MMCRU 70 Hinton 65 F
CBTJ 31 Le Mars 58 F
Audubon 30 Logan-Magnolia 68 F
George-Little Rock 42 MOC-FV 70 F
So. Central Calhoun 75 Newell-Fonda 68 F
Trinity Christian 28 Remsen St. Mary's 53 F
S.C. North 41 S.C. East 83 F
Bishop Heelan 69 S.C. West 79 F
Rock Valley 68 Sibley-Ocheyedan 51 F
East Sac County 62 Sioux Central 39 F
Storm Lake 39 Spencer 55 F
H-M-S 44 Unity Christian 65 F
Sheldon 33 West Lyon 51 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa 75 Illinois 80 F
Nebraska-Omaha 59 South Dakota 91 F
Wayne State 58 Winona State 57 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Winona State 75 Wayne State 70 F
Wartburg 84 Buena Vista 52 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
South Dakota 3 Creighton 2 F
Northwestern Nebraska PPD
Drake 3 Northern Iowa 1 F
Iowa 0 Purdue 3 F