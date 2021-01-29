Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honor peace deal

MOSCOW (AP) — The Taliban say after a round of talks in Moscow that they expect the United States to honor its pledge to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by May. Taliban official Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led a delegation that met with senior Russian diplomats during two days of talks, insisted that the movement has fulfilled its end of the deal. White House and U.S. State Department officials have said that Biden’s administration plans to take a new look at the agreement, which was signed last February with Donald Trump’s White House. The Pentagon says the Taliban’s refusal to reduce violence in Afghanistan raises questions about the peace deal.