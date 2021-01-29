Teen faces six murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a heavily pregnant 19-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of murder.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Thursday that Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III is charged as an adult and that one of the murder counts is in the death of the young woman's unborn child.

Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another relative, a 15-year-old boy, who was the sole survivor of the shooting Sunday at the family's home on Indianapolis' near northeast side.

Today’s announcement from @MCProsecutors is welcome news as our community continues to grapple with Sunday's shocking mass murder. But our focus should remain on remembering the lives taken from us too soon and doing everything we can to rally around the surviving victim. pic.twitter.com/aD534mjM9X — Chief Randal Taylor (@IMPD_Chief) January 28, 2021