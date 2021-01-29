Wayne, NE City Council deciding if mask mandate should be extended after February 2nd

Wayne, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne, Nebraska's mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p-m on February 2nd. On that same day, there will be a city council meeting to discuss if the mandate will be extended.

City leaders say medical experts will consult with the council at the meeting to help arrive at a decision.

"We had college students that were away for you know, a little over a month and we haven't seen cases spike with students coming back or people gathering over holidays and stuff. We haven't seen that spike. So, you don't know if its running its course if you will or if the mandate has been helping. But we will rely on our medical professionals to give us the advice on that" said Wes Blecke, Wayne City Administrator.

Blecke also says, if the mandate is extended, the council will decide if that extension goes until a certain date, or if it's a trigger point with COVID numbers dropping to a certain level, or if vaccinations are at a certain percentage to end the mandate.