Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two

tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&