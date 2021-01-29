Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two
tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
