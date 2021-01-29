Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth

of an inch.

* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage

and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and

strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&