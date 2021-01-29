Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 11:19 pm
Weather AlertWx Alert - Sac

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY
TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage
and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

