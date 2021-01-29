Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Sac County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY
TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage
and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and
strong winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&