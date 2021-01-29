Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern and eastern Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for northern and eastern Siouxland from Friday night through Saturday night**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a day of clouds and areas of fog on Friday, conditions are about to worsen for parts of the KTIV viewing area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of northern and eastern Siouxland from Friday night through Saturday night.

Fog, drizzle, and freezing drizzle will be forming across Siouxland Friday night into Saturday making for some slick driving conditions.

As the day goes along, we could start to see some sleet and snow mixing in with the drizzle.

As conditions cool later in the day, that mix could turn into snow for a while before ending later Saturday night.

Eastern Siouxland stands the best chance of seeing some snow accumulate which could be up to an inch.

Lesser amounts are expected for central and western Siouxland.

Sioux City is not a part of the advisory at this point as temperatures will be close to the 32-degree mark helping keep conditions not as slick.

This system will be gone by Sunday but we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 30.

We'll keep you updated on this system throughout the weekend on News 4.