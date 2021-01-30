California Deputy charged with staging an ambush

(CNN) - It was a night that caused panic among local law enforcement

A call coming in from a Santa Clara county deputy claiming he’d been shot at randomly next to the Uvas reservoir near Morgan Hill the night of January 31st 2020.

"He was very lucky, he was very brave," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith the day after it happened pointing to the deputy’s body worn camera that was struck by a bullet credited with saving his life.

After an extensive manhunt the assailants were never found, and upon further investigation, prosecutors now say. the entire story was fabricated.

"When you take a close look at the evidence, the story just didn't add up," said Deputy District Attorney Jason Malinsky.

Malinsky is leading the prosecution against Deputy Sukhdeep Gill who was arrested Friday and booked on charges of vandalism and falsely reporting a crime.

"It’s deeply disappointing, and it’s disturbing," said Malinsky.

He wouldn't reveal any specific evidence, but the analysis of the bullets was an important factor.

In a statement, Sheriff Smith wrote, “If the allegations hold true, Deputy Gill's actions are not representative of the upstanding men and women of the Sheriff's Office, who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our community with honesty and integrity.”

If convicted, he could face up to 4 years in prison. CNN was unable to reach Gill for a comment.