Freezing drizzle to return for parts of Siouxland tonight

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Sac, Calhoun, Ida, and Carroll County until early Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a cloudy day with drizzle across the region, and for some areas freezing drizzle.

As we warmed up we mainly saw drizzle and fog across the region. Some areas seeing visibility reduced down to a mile due to the fog.

But as we head into the evening hours, and we start to cool, we will start to see more freezing drizzle across the area.

The main counties being impacted will be those in the Winter Weather Advisory, but there is a chance those of us further south and west may still see some freezing drizzle.

Main concern with the freezing drizzle will be ice accumulation on the roads. It will be an important time to check in on road conditions before heading out.

The freezing drizzle sticks with us into the night and areas further east could see it into the early morning.

Some of us could see some very light snow, but it looks like no one is expected to see more than an inch.

The ice accumulation is the bigger concern with this storm system.

Sunday calms down, with the day spent with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the low 30s.

Monday just barely hits the 30s, with a partly cloudy day.

We start to warm up from there, with Tuesday and Thursday hitting the upper 30s.

But after that, winter weather returns with snow chances and colder days. Tune in to News 4 to hear more.