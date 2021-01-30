Jan. 30: Nebraska reports 290 new cases, decrease in hospitalizations

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 190,570. The state didn't immediately release Saturday's additional case count.

1,920 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.

Health department data indicates there are 325 hospitalizations in Nebraska as of Saturday, due to the virus. A total of 5,796 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 923,433 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 732,381 tests have come back negative and 135,957 people have recovered.

As of Saturday, a total of 180,842 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday, pushing the county total to 3,797.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Friday, increasing the county's total to 825. Of those cases, 706 have recovered.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Friday, pushing the county total to 603. Of those cases, 529 have recovered.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Friday, with a total of 1,054 cases. Of those cases, 917 have recovered.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Friday, pushing the county total to 994. Of those cases, 933 have recovered.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from this update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.