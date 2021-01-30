Jan. 30: South Dakota reports 116 more cases, 145 hospitalized

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 116 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 108,070

According to Saturday's report, 86 of the new cases are confirmed and 30 are probable.

State data shows 274 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 103,401. State health officials say there are 2,894 active cases in the state, a decrease of 166 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported seven additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,775.

Currently, 145 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 152 reported on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,286 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 45,047 Pfizer vaccines and 52,368 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 27,965 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,500 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,469 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 25.

The state health department's latest data shows 916 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 291 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 1,752. State health officials say 1,708 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 16.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,598 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 383 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,435 to 7,439. Officials say 7,168 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 74.

The state health department says 9,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 3,387 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,857. So far, 1,738 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 38.

So far, 547 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 127 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 2,739. Officials say 2,655 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 28 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 3,301 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,086 people have completed their vaccine series.