Journalists sought for personal help by the COVID-19 curious

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, many people at a loss for where to turn for help during the pandemic. So they’re reaching out to local journalists. Flummoxed by confusing websites and recommendations about how to get vaccinated, they’re calling reporters whose work they see or read to ask them questions. It’s another layer of work beyond reporting information, but journalists say they find it rewarding and often get ideas for stories. Sometimes they hear from people just glad to hear a human being and not a machine on the other end of the line. An ethics expert says it’s good to help, but journalists shouldn’t get too involved in a personal case.