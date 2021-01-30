Local coffee shop hosts health expo to bring other small businesses together

SERGEANT BLUF, Iowa (KTIV) -- One small business in Siouxland hosted a health expo to emphasize the importance of mental and physical health in 2021.

Hawks Coffee Shop in Sergeant Bluff has been open for a little over a year.

The owners say they wanted to do something to bring other small businesses in the area together.

Vendors from other coffee shops, essential oil businesses, and small food stores were at the shop to showcase what services and products have to offer.

Owner of Hawks Coffee Shop, Cyndi Nelson says the opening a small business just before a pandemic has not been easy process.

"Being a small business, Sergeant Bluff has really helped us out and come together and supported us. We wanted to do something to bring a bunch of partners together to give the information out to people on how to start the year out healthy."

Nelson says she believes physical and mental health are key this year more than ever and she hopes this expo will help others get off on the right foot in 2021.