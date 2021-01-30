Musketeers held scoreless at home by Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Musketeers) - The latest edition of the I-29 rivalry featured a defensive showcase in which scoring was at a premium but it was Sioux Falls skating to a 1-0 win over the Musketeers.

The only goal of the game came with 14:42 to play in the first period when Stampede forward Luke Toporowski connected on an odd-angle shot.

Akira Schmid stopped 17 shots in net while Sioux Falls’ Trent Burnham made 29 saves in a shutout effort. The Musketeers fall to 10-12-1 and look ahead to a rematch with the Stampede on Sunday.