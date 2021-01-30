Official: System in deadly nitrogen leak recently installed

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The investigation into the cause of a deadly liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant is continuing. Authorities said Saturday they are trying to determine what caused the rupture that led to six deaths and more than a dozen injuries. About 130 people also were evacuated after the liquid nitrogen was released Thursday at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports officials disclosed Saturday that major portions of the plant’s liquid nitrogen system were installed in recent weeks The search for answers came as several hundred people attended a Saturday afternoon vigil outside the plant, laying wreaths as several wept for loved ones who had died.