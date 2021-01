VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had a season-high 37 points as South Dakota won its ninth consecutive game, edging past Nebraska Omaha 97-93. Stanley Umude had 24 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota (10-6, 9-2 Summit League). La’Mel Robinson scored a season-high 23 points for the Mavericks (2-14, 0-6), whose losing streak reached 10 games.