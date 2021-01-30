Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s chief law enforcement officer says he’s tightening security for traveling lawmakers. The moves come as Congress reassesses safety at a time when threats against members were surging even before Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol this month. Timothy P. Blodgett is the acting House sergeant at arms. And he says Capitol Police officers will be stationed at Washington-area airports and the city’s Union Station train depot on busy travel days. Blodgett says he’s set up an online portal so lawmakers can notify the agency about travel plans. He also wants them to coordinate trips with local police and airport officials and report suspicious activity.