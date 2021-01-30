RAGBRAI announces new route, Sac City replaces Storm Lake

(KTIV) - RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across Iowa has announced the route for 2021.

The event will kick off day one in Le Mars and end in Sac City. It was announced last December that Storm Lake would no longer host the 2021 event, instead Sac City will be on the day one route.

After the nearly 80 mile ride on day one, day two will be a 54 mile ride to Fort Dodge. The third day is nearly 55 miles ending in Iowa Falls and day four takes riders 68 miles to Waterloo. Day five will be 78 miles and ends in Anamosa. The sixth day takes 60 miles to reach DeWitt. The final day ends with the tire dip in the Mississippi River in Clinton.

The event begins July 25 and takes a route of 426 miles. More information on the route can be found here.