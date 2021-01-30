Saturday high school basketball highlights
BOYS BASKETBALL--
S.C. East 62 Lewis Central 51 F
Westwood 60 Missouri Valley 42 F
West Pt-Beemer 72 Stanton 46 F
Ridge View 57 Ar-We-Va 34 F
Western Christian 58 Bishop Heelan 41 F
Guardian Angels 52 Crofton 38 F
Newell-Fonda 64 Estherville LC 57 F
Humphrey St. Francis 41 Lutheran N'east 36 F
Holy Family 56 Oakland-Craig 53 F
Clarkson-Leigh 86 Tekamah-Herman 59 F
GIRLS BASKETBALL--
Westwood 65 Missouri Valley 25 F
Wakefield 61 Tri County Northeast 46 F
S.C. East 46 Lewis Central 36 F
Ridge View 53 Ar-We-Va 32 F
Homer 46 Bloomfield 45 F
Lawton-Bronson 42 Elk Point-Jefferson 33 F
Newell-Fonda 73 Estherville LC 50 F
Humphrey St. Francis 70 Lutheran N'east 48 F
Elgin/Pope John 65 Neligh-Oakdale 32 F
Ponca 63 Plainview 18 F
S.C. West 61 S.C. North 54 F
Osmond 64 Walthill 25 F
Hartington-N'castle 46 Wausa 28 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 61 West Bend-Mallard 49 F
Bishop Heelan 54 Western Christian 32 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 57 Winside 28 F
MEN'S BASKETBALL--
Creighton 69 DePaul 62 F
Iowa State 56 Mississippi State 95 F
Nebraska-Omaha 93 South Dakota 97 F
Northern Iowa 74 Southern Ill 62 F
Wayne State 84 Winona State 78 F
Northwestern 85 Midland 56 F
Morningside 78 Mount Marty 71 F
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL--
Georgetown 57 Creighton 65 F
Briar Cliff 88 Saint Mary 63 F
Wayne State 72 Winona State 61 F
Northwestern 70 Midland 56 F
Morningside 86 Mount Marty 65 F