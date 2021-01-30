Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35
Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ogallala 36, Gothenburg 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney vs. Brush, Colo., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/