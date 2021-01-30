Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
3:24 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35

Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Yutan 18

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ogallala 36, Gothenburg 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney vs. Brush, Colo., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

