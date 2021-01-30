Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ipswich 67, Highmore-Harrold 57
Wessington Springs 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 45
DAK-XII Conference Tournament=
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Canton 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Webster 32
Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37
Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46
West Central 50, Clark/Willow Lake 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltic 49, Parker 46
Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Garretson 61, Sioux Valley 25
Rapid City Stevens 53, Sturgis Brown 31
South Border, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/