Saturday’s Scores

5:05 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ipswich 67, Highmore-Harrold 57

Wessington Springs 60, Freeman Academy/Marion 45

DAK-XII Conference Tournament=

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Canton 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 78, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Webster 32

Tea Area 58, Sisseton 37

Tri-Valley 61, Deuel 46

West Central 50, Clark/Willow Lake 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 49, Parker 46

Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Garretson 61, Sioux Valley 25

Rapid City Stevens 53, Sturgis Brown 31

South Border, N.D. 53, Leola/Frederick 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

