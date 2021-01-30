Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34

LONDON (AP) — The Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, music producer and recording artist Sophie has died at age 34 following an accident in the Greek capital of Athens. Her U.K. label, Transgressive, said Sophie died early Saturday morning after she had “climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.” Tributes have poured in from across the LGBT community for an artist widely considered a music industry pioneer. Sophie began releasing music in 2013 and worked with the likes of Madonna, Charli XCX and Vince Staples. Her 2018 debut album “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic album.