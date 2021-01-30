South Dakota reports 7 more deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,775 since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Health also reported 116 newly confirmed cases of the virus. According to Saturday’s data, there are 2,894 active cases of COVID-19 in the state — marking the first time the active number of cases has fallen below 3,000 since Sept. 22. The state reported that 142 people remained hospitalized, a decrease of seven from the day before. So far, nearly 28,000 people in South Dakota have received two full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.