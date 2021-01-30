South Sioux City wins girls wrestling team title

YORK, Nebraska (KTIV) - The South Sioux City girls wrestling team won the Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament team title on Saturday. The Cardinals took 11 wrestlers to state and seven made the podium.

South Sioux Podium Finishers--

103: Gina Gonzalez (5th Place)

124 – Selena Zamora (5th place)

142 – Yohaly Quinones (3rd place)

154 – Jacquelyn Zamora (5th place)

170 – Aridiana Zamora (2nd place)

190 – Melissa De La Torre (3rd place)

240 – Marcella Limon (5th place)

Finals Winners--

103: Flavia Nagatani (Kearney)

109: Brisa Figueroa (West Point Beemer)

117: Taleah Thomas (Amherst)

124: Regan Rosseter (Omaha Westside)

132: Reagen Gallaway (Amherst)

142: Maria Barnes (Ogallala)

154: Tiffany Senff (Axtell)

170: Kaylee Ricketts (Wahoo)

190: Claire Paasch (West Point Beemer)

240: Zeriah George (Winnebago)