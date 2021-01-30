UK police arrest 5 in wake of fire at asylum-seekers’ camp

LONDON (AP) — Police in southeast England have arrested five men following a disturbance at a former army barracks that has been housing around 400 asylum-seekers and where a fire broke out. Kent Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assaulting a security guard in the wake of the fire at Napier Barracks on Friday afternoon. Four others were arrested Saturday in connection with the disturbance and have also been taken into custody. Police said they believe the fire was “started deliberately” and said it caused a “significant amount of damage” to one part of the site. No serious injuries were reported.