UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership

LONDON (AP) — It may be on the other side of the world but the U.K. is to apply to join a trade partnership involving many of the economics around the Pacific Ocean. A year after it formally left the European Union, the government said Saturday that wants to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will speak to officials in Japan and New Zealand on Monday to formally make the request. Negotiations are expected to commence this year. Supporters of Brexit said one of the main benefits lies in the ability of the country to forge its own trade deals with anyone around the world.