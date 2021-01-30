UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counterterrorism chief is urging countries to repatriate the 27,000 children stranded in a massive camp in northeastern Syria. Many of them are sons and daughters of Islamic State extremists who once controlled large swathes of Iraq and Syria. Vladimir Voronkov told an informal Security Council meeting on Friday that the horrific situation of the children in Al Hol camp is one of the most pressing issues in the world today. He says the children remain stranded, abandoned to their fate, vulnerable to be preyed on by Islamic State enforcers, and at risk of radicalization within the camp.