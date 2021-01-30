Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Dickinson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle expected. Ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch or less.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northwest and west
central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&