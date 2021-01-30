Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of

an inch, highest east of Highway 59 in southwest Minnesota and

northwest Iowa.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

