Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Carroll County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up
to around one tenth of an inch, mainly during daylight hours.
Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly during the
evening and overnight.
* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions at times. Tree limb
damage and power outages will be possible with the freezing
rain and breezy winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
