Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations up

to around one tenth of an inch, mainly during daylight hours.

Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, mainly during the

evening and overnight.

* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions at times. Tree limb

damage and power outages will be possible with the freezing

rain and breezy winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

