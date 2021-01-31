A warm up followed by cooler days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday looks much more quiet compared to yesterday’s bout with freezing drizzle.

We kept the cloudy sky and even added in some winds reaching up to 25 mph.

That wind will decrease into the evening and so will our low.

We hit near 30 for our highs today, and tonight we will drop to the mid teens.

Tomorrow will give us some peeks of sunshine, with more average temperatures for this time of year (in the low 30s).

Winds stay calmer. The start of the week brings a warm up in weather.

Tuesday will be in the mid 30s, with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday hits the upper 30s, with a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday night has a small chance of snow, which could last into Thursday.

Thursday drops into the low 30s, and temperatures continue to drop from there.

We even have a single digit high up ahead. Find out when on News 4.