Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban it must resume talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A member of the Afghan government’s peace negotiating team is warning the Taliban that if they don’t resume peace talks in Qatar soon, the government could recall the team before a deal is reached. Government negotiator Rasul Talib said in a press conference the team is waiting for the return of the Taliban leadership to Doha, Qatar, where a second round of peace talks began this month but has made little progress. He asked the Taliban to “stop spreading baseless remarks” and return to the negotiating table. There was no immediate response from the Taliban.