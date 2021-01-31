Belarus police detain more than 160 protesters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus have arrested more than 160 participants in demonstrations calling for the ex-Soviet nation’s authoritarian president to resign. Protests have rocked the ex-Soviet nation for the sixth straight month following the Aug. 9 presidential vote, which was widely seen as rigged to give President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten. During Sunday’s protests in Minsk and several other cities in Belarus, hundreds of people waving the opposition red-and-white flags gathered in their courtyards and marched in their neighborhoods. Police arrived quickly, chasing protesters and detaining scores.