Biden could change course in high court health care case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pending Supreme Court case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act could give the Biden administration its first opportunity to chart a new course in front of the justices. The health care case is one of several matters, along with immigration and a separate case on Medicaid work requirements, where the new administration could take a different position from the Trump administration at the high court. The Trump administration called on the justices to strike down the entire Obama-era law. Under that law, some 23 million people get health insurance and millions more with preexisting health conditions are protected from discrimination.