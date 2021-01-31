Body of double murder suspect found at Tennessee lake

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The body of a double murder suspect was found at the same Tennessee lake where two duck hunters were fatally shot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the body of David Vowell was recovered Saturday in Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee. The TBI says an autopsy is planned. The agency says Vowell was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Zachery Grooms and Chance Black. The Weakley County residents were shot at the lake Monday. The Jackson Sun reports a third man who was with Grooms and Black told investigators that Vowell shot the men before driving away.