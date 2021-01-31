Captain Tom hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday that her father has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing. She said that over the past few weeks her father had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week. She said he is being treated in a ward, not in an intensive care unit.