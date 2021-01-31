Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden ‘work together’ plea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden pitched himself during the presidential campaign as someone who could “get people working together” and lower the temperature in a Washington overheated by Donald Trump. Now, after his first full week as president, Biden is coming face to face with the potential limitations of his ability to work across the aisle as he pushes a giant coronavirus relief bill that is the first big test of his tenure. Republicans are balking at the price tag. And Democrats are sending signals that they’re willing to push the bill through without GOP help.