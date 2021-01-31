GOP offers alternative COVID-19 relief plan

Ten Republican senators are proposing spending about one-third of what President Joe Biden is seeking in coronavirus aid and they're urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes.

The group says in a letter to the new president that their counterproposal will include $160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and will call for more targeted relief than Biden’s plan to issue $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

Winning the support of 10 Republicans would be significant because if they joined all Democratic senators in backing an eventual compromise, the legislation would reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome potential blocking efforts.

In other virus news, Biden's goal to reopen K-8 classrooms by late April could leave out millions of students even if it happens. Many of the omitted students are minorities in urban areas.