Jan. 31: Iowa reports 250 more COVID-19 deaths, 757 additional cases

(KTIV) – State health officials reported 757 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 318,446 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 319,203 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 282,477 have recovered, an increase of 953 since yesterday.

The state has reported 250 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 4,901.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (282,477) and the number of deaths (4,901) from the total number of cases (319,203) shows there are currently 31,825 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,869 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,472,768 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is at 9.9%, which is down from the 10% that was reported yesterday.

According to the health department's latest report, 358 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 376 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 94 are in the ICU with 29 on ventilators. State data shows 72% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 55 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 2,007 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 18 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,255. To date, 12,275 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported three additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 186.

A total of 23 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 11 are county residents.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH reported four new cases for a total of 4,007 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,719 have recovered.

The county has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 35.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,752 total positive cases have been reported, an increase of one case since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,543 have recovered.

Clay County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 23.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County no new cases were reported, keeping the total to 1,909. Of those cases, 1,709 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported three new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 32.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,553 total cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,564 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 3,313 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 72.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had five additional cases bringing its total to 4,628. Of those cases, 4,328 have recovered.

There has been one additional death in Sioux County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 62.