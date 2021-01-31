Jan. 31: Nebraska reports 143 additional cases, no deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 190,713.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, no additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nebraska since yesterday keeping the death toll at 1,920

Health department data indicates there are 320 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down from the 325 reported Saturday. A total of 5,804 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 923,914 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 732,719 tests have come back negative and 136,686 people have recovered.

As of Sunday, a total of 180,842 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (ELVPHD) reported 585 total cases of COVID-19 in Burt County on Sunday. Of those cases, 519 have recovered.

So far, Burt County has reported 10 deaths since the pandemic began

Cuming County

The ELVPHD reported 995 total cases of COVID-19 in Cuming County on Sunday. Of those cases, 839 have recovered.

ELVPHD has reported a total of nine deaths in the county

Madison County

The ELVPHD reported a total of 4,259 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Sunday. Of those cases, 3,872 have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 40 deaths have been reported in Madison County

Stanton County

The ELVPHD reported 491 total cases of COVID-19 in Stanton County on Sunday. Of those cases, 418 have recovered.

ELVPHD reported a total of seven deaths in Stanton County since the pandemic began

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties. Dakota County releases numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from this update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.