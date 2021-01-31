Jan. 31: South Dakota reports 179 additional COVID-19 cases, 125 hospitalized

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported over 179 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 108,250

According to Sunday's report, 132 of the new cases are confirmed and 47are probable.

State data shows 238 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 103,639. State health officials say there are 2,833 active cases in the state, a decrease of 31 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,778.

Currently, 125 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 145 reported on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,290 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 46,258 Pfizer vaccines and 53,302 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 28,535 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,500 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,470 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 25.

The state health department's latest data shows 957 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 292 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 1,754. State health officials say 1,712 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 16.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,642 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 383 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,439to 7,457. Officials say 7,185 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 74.

The state health department says 9,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 3,429 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 11 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,868. So far, 1,746 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 38.

So far, 602 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 146 people have completed their vaccine series

Yankton County

Yankton County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 2,745. Officials say 2,658 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 28 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 3,561 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,087 people have completed their vaccine series.