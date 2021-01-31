Musketeers edge Sioux Falls in overtime

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Musketeers) - For the second time this season, the Sioux City Musketeers went to overtime against archrival Sioux Falls. But this time it was the Musketeers who came out on top, skating past 3-2 on Sunday.

Following a scoreless first period, Sioux Falls’ Garrett Pinoniemi found the back of the net 11 seconds into the second stanza. But with just over three minutes before the next intermission, Brian Carrabes connected on a long outlet pass to Kirklan Irey who buried a shot past Stampede netminder Noah Grannan.

The tie held until midway through the third period when Sioux Falls’ Daniel Russell scored glove-side, giving the Stampede a 2-1 lead. But four minutes later Doug Grimes beat Grannan five-hole for his second goal of the weekend.

A winner couldn’t be determined in regulation and the Musketeers were forced to kill off a holding penalty with under two minutes left in overtime. Fresh out of the penalty box, Chase Bradley tracked down a lose puck in Stampede territory and buried the game-winning goal unassisted.

Bradley, the game’s number one star, now leads the team with nine goals. Daniel Laatsch finished with two assists and Alex Tracy stopped 12 shots in net. The Musketeers improve to 11-12-1 and return to action Friday at Omaha.