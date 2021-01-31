Prairie Dogs K9 Search and Rescue hosts training session

NEAR VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- Prairie Dogs K9 Search and Rescue were out at Spirit Hill near Vermillion, South Dakota for training Sunday.

Made up of 11 dogs and nine handlers, Prairie Dogs K9 Search and Rescue is a volunteer organization.

The dogs are all different breeds.

They do everything from area and tracking dogs to human remains detection dogs.

"We train our personal dogs to find missing people. We also do it at no cost to the victim's families or to the organization that asked us to come out," said Terri White, President.

The organization trains every Sunday for three to four hours, weather permitting.

"We ask for volunteers for people to hide for us. And we give them general directions and any training that we are going to pinpoint for that day. We give them those kinds of clues also. Otherwise, they can find wherever they want to go and hide. And we will send the dogs looking for them," said White.

Terri White, president of Prairie Dogs K9 Search and Rescue said it's important to keep with the training.

"We want to make sure that we are covering as many things as we can. We never know what's going to happen once we get called out. So, the better we are prepared, the better we can do our job," said White.

White said they have people all around the midwest from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She said it's great to be able to help when they're needed.

"It's an amazing feeling. To be able to give back to our community, to be able to give closure to the families. It's unbelievable," said White.