‘RBG’ directors shed light on another legal trailblazer

Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West first came across the name Pauli Murray while working on their Oscar-nominated documentary “RBG.” Murray was a pivotal figure in shaping litigation and thinking around gender and racial equality, years before the civil rights or women’s movements. Murray, who was also Black and gender fluid, organized a sit-in to protest segregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C., in 1943, 17 years before the more well-known Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in. Cohen and West track the extraordinary life of this little-known trailblazer in “My Name is Pauli Murray,” which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. The mostly virtual festival runs through Wednesday.